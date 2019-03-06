Community Builder: Midlands man faithfully serves Columbia’s homeless

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Rain or snow, in freezing temperatures or extreme heat, one Midlands man has worked to make sure Columbia’s homeless population never goes without on a Saturday.
The event, known as Resurrections Lunch on Lawn, happens every Saturday in a grassy area at the corner of Huger and Taylor Streets.
“It means a lot to get a good meal because a lot of times it’s in between for a lot of people and this is about the only meal decent meal they’re going to get other than sandwiches,” said Lawrence Williams, who showed up for the event.
Organizers say they have served nearly 180 people in need on some Saturdays.
“We have over 200 volunteers which we get our help from the community and people who also have a heart to give,” said Charmaine Primus, a regular volunteer for the last decade.
Primus says Midlands man Larry Nichols has been at the center of the effort for those 10 years.
“He’s like a good clue for all of the 200 agencies that are involved and the volunteers to pull us together and keep us organized,” Primus said.
From hot meal and clothes, to much-needed resources like bus passes and gift certificates, the lunch is a one-stop shop. Volunteers say Larry has never missed a Saturday. He insists it’s not about him.
“I think it’s really because of the network in the city where other people get involved,” said Larry. “I promise you it’s all about the volunteers. It has nothing to do with Larry Nichols.”
But that didn’t stop Primus from nominating Larry as a Community Builder.
Kim O’Quinn with Mungo Homes surprised him with the news just before he started announcements at one of the most recent Lunch on Lawn gatherings.
“I’m so pleased to tell you that you are our latest Community Builder,” O’Quinn said. “Thank you so much for everything that you do for the community and for all these wonderful people and you will be getting a check for $1000 from the Michael J. Mungo foundation for the charity of your choice.”
It was an opportunity to pause and to celebrate, but then again, volunteers say every Lunch on Lawn is an opportunity to celebrate what it looks like to love our neighbors in need.
If you would like more information about Resurrections Lunch on Lawn visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.