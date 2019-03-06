Clemson’s Butler wins ACC Coach of the Year award

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - In one year, Amanda Butler has turned the Clemson basketball program around.
Just a season ago, the Tigers were 11-19 with only one conference win to their credit. Under Butler, Clemson finished seventh in the ACC with a 9-7 conference record, which is one more win than the Tigers had in five previous years combined.
For that, Butler has been recognized as the ACC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.
“I’m so proud of the work that Amanda and her staff have done revitalizing Clemson women’s basketball,” said Dan Radakovich, Clemson Director of Athletics. “This honor is well-deserved for an amazing turnaround this season.”
Clemson was fifth in the ACC in three-point field goal percentage (34.7) under Butler and fourth in offensive rebounds (14.3 per game).
Clemson will face either Virginia Tech or Wake Forest on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Greensboro.
