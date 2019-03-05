Woman who lost multiple family members to Beauregard, AL tornado shares survival story

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A Beauregard woman who lost seven family members in the EF-4 tornado is sharing her survival story. Her mother is seen in a now viral video thanking the Lord for keeping them safe.
Evony Wilson and her family were in their mother’s home on Lee Road 39 when the powerful tornado hit. It leveled their house. In a video you can hear 72-year-old Earnestine Reese saying “Tell God thank you!" for sparing her and her families lives. Reese was trapped for a short while until her family pulled her out.
Evony has a fracture or two. Ms. Reese has a broken hip. The family says the condition of things around them did not change their faith. Shortly after she was pulled out of the ruble, Reese was FaceTiming with relatives letting them know she is alive.
“When she connected with him..to know that everything is gone but the first thing she’s telling Kingston. She said King King, tell God thank you. The video is evident to where she is. This woman just got underneath from being caught and you finally get up right and it’s how it was,” Wilson who also lost her nearby home said.
We’re told the Wilson family members who died all live on Lee Road 39. They are asking for continued prayers for the difficult days that lie ahead for their family.
