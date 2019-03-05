Talk of the Town: Meet the 2019 Women of Distinction

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands invites you to an evening of recognizing women of distinction.
Meet the 2019 Women of Distinction for the Midlands:
Bronwyn McElveen is the Assistant Solicitor for Sumter County. Bronwyn is a true innovator. Even more than her career in law, Bronwyn has innovated new ways to serve her community by serving on numerous boards and even creating a series of road races.
The roster of Women of Distinction honorees is full of women who have excelled as powerful professionals but also choose to use their influence to impact their communities for good.
Jill Davis is a true go-getter. She began her career with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina in 1996 and quickly advanced in the organization as she proved her dedication, commitment, and go-getter attitude was invaluable to the company. Jill has served on multiple boards for a number of organizations and uses her passion for her community to give back.
Having grown up on a farm in Barnwell County with nine siblings, Lessie Price never dreamed she would run for political office or work for a Global International Fortune 500 Company. She is the first woman elected at-large to the Aiken City Council – a position she has held for 24 years and has also served as Mayor Pro-Tempore. She has worked to create affordable housing for families and that has led to partnerships that built approximately 300 affordable homes and supported job placement, scholarships, and internships for students and families.
Suzanne Pucci is recognized throughout the Midlands for her professional accomplishments and “hands-on” servant leadership. Her impact has been significant to the many organizations she serves. Suzanne's community service is both broad and deep inspired by her personal passion to reach those in the community with the greater need and help improve the quality of life for themselves as well as their family. Suzanne has generated substantial financial support on the order of millions of dollars for the Palmetto Health Cancer Centers through years of tireless work leading the McDaniels Golf Classic. In 2018 – her 11th year as chair – she led the event along with Bill McDaniels to raise a record $507,370 for Lexington Medical Center Foundation’s Campaign for Clarity.
The 26th Annual Women of Distinction is Thursday, March 7 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in downtown Columbia.
Get more details by clicking here and purchase tickets by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.