Talk of the Town: Meet the 2019 Women of Distinction

Suzanne Pucci is recognized throughout the Midlands for her professional accomplishments and “hands-on” servant leadership. Her impact has been significant to the many organizations she serves. Suzanne's community service is both broad and deep inspired by her personal passion to reach those in the community with the greater need and help improve the quality of life for themselves as well as their family. Suzanne has generated substantial financial support on the order of millions of dollars for the Palmetto Health Cancer Centers through years of tireless work leading the McDaniels Golf Classic. In 2018 – her 11th year as chair – she led the event along with Bill McDaniels to raise a record $507,370 for Lexington Medical Center Foundation’s Campaign for Clarity.