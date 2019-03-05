Suspect wanted for theft of $1000 worth of merchandise from South Lake Drive Walmart

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an unidentified suspect connected to stolen merchandise from a Walmart on South Lake Drive.
LCSD tweeted around 8:30 that the male suspect could be responsible for the theft of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the establishment.
If you recognize the suspect or know their whereabouts you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
