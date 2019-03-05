State Board of Education suspends Blythewood teacher for unappropriated conduct

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The State Board of Education has suspended the educating certification of an engineering and robotics teacher with Richland School District Two.
The board voted the suspension of Kevin Smalls will last for 60 calendar days.
The suspension stems from a 2017 investigation where the district heard allegations from a student claiming that she and Smalls were inside a closet alone on several occasions.
Smalls was placed on administrative leave and then voluntarily resigned.
During a hearing in October, an officer found no credible evidence that inappropriate touching had occurred, but the state board determined that Smalls acted in an unprofessional manner.
Smalls has no prior criminal history or reprimands with the district.
