Patriots Point needs help finding WWII D-Day veterans to honor for invasion anniversary

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval Museum officials hope the public can help them find WWII D-Day veterans for a special program which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the invasion.
More than 160,000 American, British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of France on June 6, 1944. More than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships supported the operation. Those who can help the museum connect with D-Day veterans are asked to call 843-971-5046.
The USS Laffey at Patriots Point is one of only three remaining D-Day ships. For the June 6 ceremony, museum officials are planning to use video technology to connect representatives from all three remaining ships including the USS Texas in Laporte, Texas and the British cruiser HMS Belfast in London.
“D-Day is the largest amphibious invasion in the history of the world,” Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette said. “We want our 75th anniversary program to reflect the importance of that day properly, and are proud to have a piece of history here with us in the USS Laffey. She’s part of a very small club of D-Day warships. We’re going to do everything possible to connect all three organizations during our program. That’s never been done before and will make for a special moment.”
