‘I’m just glad to not be in that number,’ Columbia men grateful for survival after tree falls on house

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two Columbia men are counting their blessings after escaping injury when a tree fell onto their home, trapping one of the men inside.
It happened early Sunday evening, as a line of storms responsible for tornadoes that killed 23 people in Alabama, made its way through the Midlands.
"I heard this deep horn train sound, this deep sound that was coming closer so I panicked and ran toward the front door," Chris McNeil, who lived in the house, said. "I didn't have a chance though because the tree slammed down in front of the door trapping me inside so I couldn't even get out."
McNeil said he was trapped within a section of the house not damaged by the tree, but he was covered in rain, glass and tree branches while waiting for his neighbor to help him out a newly formed hole in the front of his house.
A short time later, McNeil's roommate, Daniel Ponds, arrived home after being out of town for the day.
"Everything you work for and everything you accumulate over the years can be gone in the blink of an eye," Ponds said.
Across the street on Saluda River Rd., neighbor Darren Pugh was inside his house when the tree came crashing down onto his neighbor's home.
"I didn't know what it was at first, then we heard a boom and I think that was the trees," he said. "The house started shaking and everybody got in the fetal position."
Pugh had several large trees uprooted in his backyard, one destroying his neighbor's fence. A backyard shed, that previously held a car, was uplifted and turned onto its roof.
On Monday, McNeil and Ponds returned to their home in an attempt to salvage what is left.
"I was able to get my bed and some clothes," McNeil said. "I was also able to get my personal things, like obituaries and childhood pictures, some of that stuff was wet but I was able to wipe it off so it's cool."
The Red Cross is assisting the two men as they search for a new home. The South Carolina United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Disaster Response helped neighbors with the cleanup on Monday.
