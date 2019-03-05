Five Gamecocks earn All-SEC honors in women’s hoops

A pair of USC freshmen were also recognized by the league on Tuesday for their efforts. Guard Destanni Henderson and forward Victaria Saxton were both named to the SEC All-Freshman team this year. Henderson averaged 5.8 points per game with 35 assists while shooting just over 38 percent from three-point range. Henderson played in 27 games for Carolina earning six starts. She averaged 15.6 minutes this year. Saxton averaged 4.3 points per game for Carolina in her first year. The 6-foot-2 freshman also averaged three rebounds in her 25 appearances on the court for Carolina.