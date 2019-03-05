Five Gamecocks earn All-SEC honors in women’s hoops

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Now that the season has come to an end, five South Carolina players are being recognized by the SEC for their work on the court this year.
Guards Te’a Cooper and Tyasha Harris were named to this year’s All-SEC postseason team. Cooper, a 5-foot-8 junior, led the South Carolina squad in scoring averaging 11.9 points per game. She also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Cooper started 25 of 26 games in her first year in uniform for South Carolina. Harris, also a junior, was third on the team 10.7 points per game. However, she led the team in a pair of category averaging 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Joining Cooper and Harris is forward Alexis Jennings. She was second in scoring for the Gamecocks averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 Jennings was also third on the team with 30 blocks.
A pair of USC freshmen were also recognized by the league on Tuesday for their efforts. Guard Destanni Henderson and forward Victaria Saxton were both named to the SEC All-Freshman team this year. Henderson averaged 5.8 points per game with 35 assists while shooting just over 38 percent from three-point range. Henderson played in 27 games for Carolina earning six starts. She averaged 15.6 minutes this year. Saxton averaged 4.3 points per game for Carolina in her first year. The 6-foot-2 freshman also averaged three rebounds in her 25 appearances on the court for Carolina.
South Carolina will look to capture their fifth SEC Tournament title this week. They’ll begin tournament play on Friday at 6 p.m. in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
