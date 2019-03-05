FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain, possible flakes and much colder temperatures

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some more changes in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday morning is a First Alert. A few showers are possible. Some flakes could mix in briefly. No accumulations are expected at this time. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.
· A Freeze Watch has been posted for the Midlands Tuesday night and Wednesday night as temps dip below freezing.
· So, Wednesday and Thursday mornings are First Alerts. Temps will be below freezing. Plan ahead.
· Rain chances go up Friday through Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Your Tuesday morning is a First Alert. An area of low pressure offshore will move some moisture in our direction early Tuesday, giving way to a few scattered rain showers. However, our forecast models are hinting at a brief period of some flakes mixing in with the rain Tuesday morning for parts of the Midlands, especially the Northern Midlands. No accumulations are expected at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 30s. So, we’ll keep you updated through the morning. Beyond the morning, though, we’ll see gradual clearing and some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
A Freeze Watch has been posted for the Midlands Tuesday night and Wednesday night as temperatures dip below freezing. So, your Wednesday and Thursday mornings are First Alerts. Temperatures will fall well below freezing, likely in the mid to upper 20s. Plan ahead and take care of your pets and plants. Check on your elderly neighbors, too.
Otherwise, by Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see more sunshine for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.
Rain will move back into your forecast by Friday through Sunday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Showers Possible Overnight (30%). Cold. Low temperatures in the 30s.
First Alert Tuesday (Morning): Morning Showers, Possible Flakes (30%). Then, Clouds and Sun. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
First Alert Wednesday (Morning): Morning temps in the 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Mostly Sunny.
First Alert Thursday (Morning): Morning temps in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly Sunny.
