FIRST ALERT: Tracking below-freezing temps and a chance for storms

Our temperatures will warm into the 60s by Friday and into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Rain will also move back into your forecast by Friday through Sunday. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will slide into the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially as high temperatures rise in the lower 70s. At this time, it’s too early to tell if we’ll have severe weather, but we’ll keep you posted.