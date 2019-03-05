FIRST ALERT: Tracking below-freezing temps and a chance for storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking some cold mornings along with a chance of storms by your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Wednesday morning as temps dip below freezing.
· So, Wednesday morning is a First Alert. Temps will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Plan ahead.
· Thursday morning is another First Alert for below-freezing temperatures. In fact, morning temperatures will return to the mid to upper 20s.
· Rain chances will go up Friday through Sunday.
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push showers our way, along with a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. That’s why we’ve issued a First Alert for your Wednesday morning. Make sure you plan ahead and take extra care of your pets and plants. As we go through the day, highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 20s by Thursday morning. That’s why we’ve issued a First Alert for your Thursday as well. Plan ahead. By the time we roll into the afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Our temperatures will warm into the 60s by Friday and into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Rain will also move back into your forecast by Friday through Sunday. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will slide into the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially as high temperatures rise in the lower 70s. At this time, it’s too early to tell if we’ll have severe weather, but we’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
First Alert Wednesday (Morning): Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly Sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
First Alert Thursday (Morning): Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly Sunny. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.
