First Alert Forecast: Some Midlands counties waking up to light snow, Freeze Warning in effect

Winter Is Throwing Some Punches The Next Few Days
Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 10AM Wednesday
Winter is not over yet and it’s making its case the next few days. A faster moving disturbance is growing in size as it moves from Alabama and Georgia, into the state this morning.
Look for periods of rain and with colder air filtering in from the North, some of that rain will be mixed with snow and/or sleet through 8 a.m. No accumulation will take place. However, the chance to see a brief snowflake or two is very possible.
Light snow has been reported in Camden, Bishopville, and Elgin Tuesday morning.
The disturbance moves out and we’ll see sunshine by the afternoon. Freeze WARNING is in effect tonight as things get very cold by morning with lows in the middle to upper 20s.
Sunshine and chilly temperatures will continue through Thursday. Warmer by Friday with highs in the lower 60s.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today through Thursday
- Showers/rain mixed with a slight chance of a touch of snow and/or sleet through 8AM. No accumulation
- Sunny by afternoon
- Freeze WARNING tonight through 10AM Wednesday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Showers/rain with a mix of rain/snow/sleet (mostly Northern Midlands) early then clearing skies. High Lower 50s
First Alert Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle 20s
First Alert Wednesday: Sunny and cold. Highs Upper 40s
First Alert Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs Upper 50s
