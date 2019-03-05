Fairfield Co. Sheriffs investigate shooting near business on Tillesen Blvd.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday morning outside of a Mekra Lang North America on Tillesen Blvd. This is a manufacturing company in the Ridgeway area of Fairfield County.
There were no injuries reported, officials said. While deputies are still working to identify the suspect, they believe that the shooter has left the area in a vehicle and there is no longer a threat in the area.
“We are so thankful that no one was injured during this incident. We are confident that the shooter has left the area and we want to assure citizens in this area that there is no ongoing threat at this time,” Sheriff Montgomery said. “We are working quickly to identify the shooter and will update the public as this investigation progresses and we have more information.”
