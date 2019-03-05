Deputies: 2 runaway teens from Kershaw Co. may be in Myrtle Beach area with ‘person of interest’

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 5, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:36 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man they have called a person of interest who may be with two 15-year-old girls who were last seen on March 3.

The sheriff’s office says Natalie Karen Alexis Deese and Kayla Gail Woods, both 15, were last seen on Sunday, March 3 at the homes of one of the teens. Both teens are believed to be together and possibly with a male “person of interest” named William Varnadore, 27.

Deputies also believe the teens are in the Myrtle Beach area. Officials are classifying the teens as runaways at this time.

Here's a description of the teens and Varnadore:

Runaway#1

Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, 15

5'04

245 lbs

eyes blue

hair black

Runaway #2 - Kayla Gail Woods, 15

5'02

160 lbs

eyes brown

hair brown

Person of interest: William Arthur Varnadore, 26

5'11

160 pounds

Driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with South Carolina Tag# QLT 166

If you know of their whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Inv. David Miller with the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office at (803) 425-1512.

