Deputies: 2 runaway teens from Kershaw Co. may be in Myrtle Beach area with ‘person of interest’

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a man they have called a person of interest who may be with two 15-year-old girls who were last seen on March 3.
The sheriff’s office says Natalie Karen Alexis Deese and Kayla Gail Woods, both 15, were last seen on Sunday, March 3 at the homes of one of the teens. Both teens are believed to be together and possibly with a male “person of interest” named William Varnadore, 27.
Deputies also believe the teens are in the Myrtle Beach area. Officials are classifying the teens as runaways at this time.
Here's a description of the teens and Varnadore:
Runaway#1
Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, 15
5'04
245 lbs
eyes blue
hair black
Runaway #2 - Kayla Gail Woods, 15
5'02
160 lbs
eyes brown
hair brown
Person of interest: William Arthur Varnadore, 26
5'11
160 pounds
Driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with South Carolina Tag# QLT 166
If you know of their whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Inv. David Miller with the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office at (803) 425-1512.
