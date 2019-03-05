Coroner IDs Sumter man killed in Old Manning Rd. crash

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has identified a man who died in a car accident Tuesday morning.
On March 5, Henry Hodge Jr. of Old Manning Rd. in Sumter was pronounced dead on scene from injuries he sustained in a single vehicle accident at Old Manning Road and Beulah Cuttino Rd.
The accident happened at 6:59 a.m., officials said.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina. No other injuries were reported.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
