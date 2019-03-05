City Council selects new board members for Columbia Housing Authority

Sinclair has been a partner with Resource Associates, Inc., since 1989. She previously worked for 16 in the mental health and not-for-profit fields. Sinclair also previously served as a member of the Columbia City Council for 20 years. Currently, she is a member of the Columbia Rotary board and serves on the board of directors for the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, One Columbia, the Congaree Land Trust, and the McKissick Museum’s Advisory Council. Sinclair is also the chair of the Lexington-Richland Airport Commission.