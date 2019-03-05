City Council selects new board members for Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia City Council picked four new members for the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
James Chatfield, Georgia Mjartan, Kara Simmons, and Annie Sinclair were appointed as the new board commissioners on Tuesday.
Chatfield has served as the Chief Lending Officer of the SC Community Loan Fund since April 2018. He is also a certified Economic Development Finance Professional by the National Development Council.
Mjartan served as the Executive Director of the South Carolina First Steps program, the state’s comprehensive early childhood education initiative, since December 2017. Prior to that, Mjartan led “Our House,” a non-profit based in Arkansas that helped homeless and near-homeless families attain success, for 12 years.
Simmons was a community lead for the Obama Foundation’s Community Leaders Corp here in Columbia. Simmons also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia College, the Executive Director of the Columbia Bethlehem Community Center, and the Board Chair of the Talented Tenth, which is a non-profit organization founded by Mayor Steve Benjamin. Simmons is also the founder of “No Boys Allowed,” an organization that aims to promote higher education, self-empowerment, and self-awareness to middle and high school and girls of color.
Sinclair has been a partner with Resource Associates, Inc., since 1989. She previously worked for 16 in the mental health and not-for-profit fields. Sinclair also previously served as a member of the Columbia City Council for 20 years. Currently, she is a member of the Columbia Rotary board and serves on the board of directors for the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, One Columbia, the Congaree Land Trust, and the McKissick Museum’s Advisory Council. Sinclair is also the chair of the Lexington-Richland Airport Commission.
The new members were selected from nearly 40 applicants for the board vacancies that were available.
The new appointments come after two members resigned while two other board members have either seen their term expire or their term will expire soon. Applicants ranged in age from 24 to 88 years old and their backgrounds range from former city council members to members of law enforcement and even a retired HUD employee.
The terms for the new members will begin immediately.
