Arrest made in search for ‘Oscar’ who evaded police on show ‘Live PD’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who led police on a chase Saturday.
While on the A&E show “Live PD,” Master Deputy Chris Blanding was on patrol in Richland County when he saw a vehicle with smoking brakes.
As he attempted to stop and assist the driver of the vehicle, the driver sped away and drove recklessly through the community. RCSD was live tweeting as the chase was broadcasting on the show.
MD Blanding initiated a traffic stop for the reckless driving and that is when the driver failed to stop for blue lights. A short chase ensued on the Live PD show, however the driver got away.
MD Blanding attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle, but by the conclusion of the show no arrests had been made. MD Blanding continued the investigation, and 28-year-old Jose Ortiz was arrested on March 4 for driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.
