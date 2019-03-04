UPDATE: Sunday storms result in 3 tornadoes in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Midlands saw three tornadoes during Sunday’s fast-moving and powerful storms as they swept across the Southeast.
First, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Columbia north of Riverbanks Zoo. Officials say the tornado had winds of 95 mph.
The NWS then confirmed that two separate EF-1 tornadoes were in Lexington Co. on Sunday. One was just north of I-20 near SC 6. The other was south of I-20 and traveled from Baneberry to Red Bank. No other specifics were given about the Lexington County tornadoes.
An EF-1 category tornado has winds of 86-110 mph.
In all, four tornadoes from this storm system hit South Carolina. Another made an appearance in Edgefield County.
Survey teams are looking at the damage across the area.
The NWS says damage consistent with tornadic activity also appears in Edgefield County, but their observations continue.
This is the same storm system responsible for multiple tornadoes, including an EF-3 tornado that killed more than 20 people in Lee County, AL on Sunday.
