Orangeburg County man facing up to 30 years in prison for sexual assault

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been charged with sexual assault following a report by a woman last week.
“This victim had placed trust in a person with whom she knew and was familiar,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That trust and friendship was betrayed in the worst way possible.”
Austin Lorick, 22, is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as, kidnapping.
On February 25th a woman at Regional Medical Center told Orangeburg County investigators that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.
The victim stated the incident happened two days earlier when she and Lorick, a former boyfriend from several years previous, had been hanging out and having drinks at a local bar before going to a private party.
The victim said she had had too much to drink and relied on Lorick to drive her from the party. She felt comfortable enough to stay at his residence, she said.
At some point during the night, she awoke to find some of her clothing missing and Lorick touching her in an inappropriate manner.
She told him to stop, but he continued to the point of sexual battery.
When she attempted to fight the subject, he pinned her down.
Lorick then fell asleep, which allowed her the chance to call a relative to pick her up.
The victim said she didn’t call law enforcement earlier out of fear and embarrassment.
Lorick was denied bond during a hearing on Monday.
He could face up to 30 years in prison, if convicted of either charge.
