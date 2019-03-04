One lane back open after overturned tractor trailer blocks I-95S near I-26W in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - An overturned tractor trailer has blocked lanes on I-95 Southbound near I-26 Westbound in Orangeburg.
The accident happened early Monday morning about 1.5 miles north of Exit 86B. There is one lane back open to traffic at this time.
There is no word yet on possible injuries.
A detour was put in place Monday morning.
Motorists can exit at US 176 (Exit 90) and turn left at the bottom of the ramp. Travel to US 15 and turn right, which will take them to I-26. Travel west on I-26 back to I-95 SB.
Continue to expect delays in the area. Check back for updates.
