Newberry, Lexington among best places in SC to raise a family, study says

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Newberry County and Lexington County have earned spots on a “best places in SC” list for being good places to raise families.
The 10 best places to raise a family in South Carolina for 2019 have been determined by the site HomeSnacks, which combines recent data from the Census, FBI, Open Street Maps, and other sources to study communities across the country.
The site used data to determine which cities in South Carolina have the best set up for children, including which areas have activities to do in the area, good schools, and low crime. Below is the list of cities, with Newberry being the best.
1. Newberry
2. Lexington
3. Conway
4. Fort Mill
5. Aiken
6. Gaffney
7. Rock Hill
8. Beaufort
9. Bluffton
10. Charleston
For more information or to read the full study, visit the HomeSnacks website here.
