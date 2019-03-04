National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado near Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Columbia north of Riverbanks Zoo. Officials say the tornado had winds of 95 mph.
An EF-1 category tornado has winds of 86-110 mph.
Survey teams are looking at the damage across the area. They say they’re investigating at least two tornadoes, but path length, width, strength, are still being investigated.
The NWS says damage consistent with tornadic activity also appears in Lexington County and Edgefield County, but their observations continue.
This is the same storm system responsible for multiple tornadoes, including an EF-3 tornado that killed more than 20 people in Lee County, AL on Sunday.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.