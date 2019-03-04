It’s Consumer Protection Week - here’s how you can protect yourself against scams

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 4, 2019 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 2:47 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Do you know the difference between a credit score and a credit report? Do you know how to not get scammed?

And if you have been scammed, you may need help with what to do net. It’s now far more common to be the victim of a scam.

March 4 is the start of Consumer Protection Week and WIS is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs to offer you the chance to ask experts any of your consumer questions.

Call our phone bank on Monday, March 5 until 7:30 p.m. with any of your consumer safety questions (803)-758-1020.

The state’s website has a lot of information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers. The department is also hosting a few shred days across the state.

The week will also include two free webinars and the release of updated publications on how to keep your information safe. SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events:

Consumers should not bring more than three file boxes to shred. Once in line, consumers should not park or exit their vehicles; this will help the line move as quickly as possible.

SCDCA will also offer a free webinar on avoiding scams. Consumers wanting to learn how to Ditch the Pitch and guard against scams can choose to listen on either of the dates below:

Wednesday, March 6, noon to 12:30 p.m. Link to Register

Thursday, March 7, noon to 12:30 p.m. Link to Register

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to receive tips throughout NCPW so you can learn the ways to keep your personal identifying information safe. We will also release the updated Identity Theft Guide, so make sure to keep an eye on our social media.

