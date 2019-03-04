FIRST ALERT: Storm-related damages, power outages reported throughout the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Most of the Midlands was under the risk of Severe Weather on Sunday - that’s why it was an ALERT DAY. We’ve been tracking strong to severe storms in the area late Sunday afternoon through the evening.
The biggest threats were damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
Tornado warning were issued for Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, and Lee Counties throughout Sunday night.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several parts of the Midlands until 8 p.m. As of 9 p.m. 7, 417 power outages have been reported state wide, with 4,774 of those outages are in Lexington County.
Storm damage and downed power lines have been reported in several areas, including Lexington, Red Bank, and parts of Columbia.
