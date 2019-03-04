FIRST ALERT: The rain moves out, then the colder temps move in

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Our attention will go from severe thunderstorms Sunday to much cooler temperatures for your work week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly to partly cloudy. Lingering showers possible. Lows will be in the 40s.
· Colder temps move in this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, then drop into the 40s Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
· A stray shower is possible south on Tuesday (20%).
· Rain chances go up Friday through Sunday (30-40%).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday night, the cold front that brought violent thunderstorms to the Midlands will push farther away from us. Still, a few lingering showers are possible. Otherwise, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 40s.
On Monday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower is possible late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible early, mainly south (20%).
Even colder weather will slide into the Midlands by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will sink into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see temperatures in the 20s again by Thursday morning. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies both Wednesday and Thursday.
A few more showers will move back into your forecast by Friday through Sunday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Lingering showers (20%). Low temperatures in the 40s. Winds: W/SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Clouds and Sun. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower South (20%). Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
