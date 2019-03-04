First Alert Forecast: Much Cool Days Ahead. Freeze Likely!

Late Winter Blast of Cold Air Moves Into The Midlands
Cold has moved through the state. Much colder air will now filter in behind the front over the next few days. High will fall from the 50s to the 40s. A quick and small disturbance could move into the state Tuesday. The system would pass to our south down to the Low Country, however, it still could give a sprinkle as far North as Orangeburg late Tuesday (Rain chance 20%)
A HARD FREEZE is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning, with lows in the 20s. Temperatures will rebound fairly quickly by Thursday and Friday. Next chance of rain comes by late Friday however, a better chance arrives by Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds next few days with cooler temperatures
- Hard Freeze likely Wed/Thurs
- Chance of rain returns by Friday
Forecast:
Today: Becoming partly cloudy, cool. Highs upper 50s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of an isolated shower south of Columbia. Highs lower to middle 50s
Wednesday: Sun. Cold. Highs upper 40s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.