Columbia Police seek to ID Family Dollar armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking to identify an armed robbery suspect with the help of surveillance pictures.
The incident occurred on Feb. 28 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Family Dollar on Leesburg Road.
The suspect who showed a firearm while demanding money is described as possibly being between 17 and 21-years-old, approximately 5’10” and 130 pounds, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a gray ‘Ecko’ hoodie, dark jeans and what appears to be a camouflage bandanna to partially cover his face. The suspect also had several dark markings on his face that are possibly moles or freckles.
No one was injured during the incident.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.