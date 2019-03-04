Columbia fraud ring leader pleads guilty in multiple cases after insurance companies pay over $170K in false claims

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to multiple cases involving insurance fraud.
On Feb. 28, Gregory Vaughn pleaded guilty to five counts of Presenting a False Claim for Insurance Payment at Value More Than $10,000 and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Vaughn was the ring leader of an insurance fraud ring operating in Sumter County, officials said. He coordinated and staged five different incidents in Sumter County, one incident in Clarendon County, and two incidents in Lee County.
He conspired with 21 co-defendants to report accidents that did not occur or occurred intentionally. He called insurance companies impersonating other co-defendants, submitted fraudulent medical bills that he prepared on behalf of other co-defendants, and even went to the hospital impersonating people who were not involved in the conspiracy.
The insurance companies involved paid out a total of approximately $174,000 on these false claims.
Vaughn was not ordered to pay restitution because he will be serving the five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Other co-defendants have been ordered to pay their part of restitution, which ranges from $500 to $11,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.