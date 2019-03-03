WATCH: SC student with autism gets dream shot in state championship game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Xavier Major is a big fan and supporter of the Ridge View High Blazers basketball team.
The RVHS senior, who has autism, has suited up for the Blazers this season, but on Saturday, Blazers head coach Yerrick Stoneman gave Major a chance to play during the state championship on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
Not only did Major, affectionately known as X, show incredible hustle with the rest of the team, he even made a bucket with a sweet reverse layup. Major was clearly overjoyed with the bucket and continued to hustle down the court, with a little celebration in between.
Just a day after the game, Major said he felt "excellent" getting the chance to play the game he loves.
"Well my classmates and friends are good and they are so very happy for me," Major said.
So is one of his teacher who posted very sweet and loving posts about his debut on the big stage.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.