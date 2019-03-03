National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Upstate

ABBEVILLE, SC (WYFF) - The National Weather Service says a tornado caused damage in Abbeville County.
The EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds was part of a storm system Friday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado while surveying damage Saturday north of Abbeville.
Multiple trees and power lines were blown down around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Pinehurst Street. Jean McMurtury said she got home after the tornado touched down, but she said she saw a field full of debris when she got there.
“There’s a hole in my roof," McMurtury said. "I’ve got three buildings with shingles off and a lot of damage. It destroyed everything in my garage and it destroyed my garage. It pulled my hot water heater out of the wall.”
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.