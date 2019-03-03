McCowan’s double-double lifts Mississippi St. past South Carolina in regular season finale

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Down by 11 with over six minutes left to play, South Carolina made a hard charge at defending their home court and claiming a share of the SEC regular-season title against Mississippi State.
However, Teaira McCowan’s 18 points and 17 rebounds and the Bulldogs’ ability to extend possessions with 26 offensive rebounds proved to be the difference as the Gamecocks were defeated 68-64 on Senior Day.
South Carolina got off to a slow start in the first quarter. The Gamecocks missed seven of their first eight shots. However, Te’a Cooper and Tyasha Harris helped Carolina stay close. Cooper scored five of the team’s first seven points, but Harris scored six in the final two minutes to spark a 12-2 run to end the quarter and give the Gamecocks a 19-14 lead after one.
Carolina clamped down defensively forcing Mississippi State to shoot just 20 in the first five minutes of the second period.
Another slow start for Carolina after halftime opened the door for Mississippi State to regain the lead. The went on a 17-4 run that lasted most of the third quarter. Most of that run was powered by the inside play of McCowan. The 6-foot-7 center scored seven of her 18 points to help Mississippi State take the lead once again.
Still, Carolina managed to keep it close trailing 51-47 heading into the fourth quarter. However, South Carolina scored just eight points in the period shooting just 22 percent from the floor.
Mississippi State extended their lead in the fourth thanks to an 11-4 run to start the quarter, but the Gamecocks battled back. Harris and Nelly Perry posted 10 of Carolina’s final 13 points. In the end, it was an offensive rebound by Jordan Danberry with 10 seconds left that essentially put the game away for Vic Schaefer and the Bulldogs.
South Carolina finishes the regular season 21-8. They’ll open SEC Tournament play on Friday as the No. 2 seed in hopes of capturing their fifth straight tournament title.
