It’s Mardi Gras In Columbia! Annual parade brings many to the carnival season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Saturday, folks in Columbia didn’t have to travel to New Orleans to get in on the fun, they just had to head down to the Rosewood Neighborhood to see the 9th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival and Parade.
Adults and kids of all ages got a chance to see the floats and catch some beads at the parade that toured the neighborhood streets near City Roots Farm in the Rosewood Community.
Featured Parade Participants included Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, other Krewes, along with the new reigning King and Queen of Mardi Gras, Paul, and Tara Hinson.
"This is wonderful. It's a beautiful day and it's a great celebration. I just love Mardi Gras. Come out and let's grow the parade. I think it needs to get bigger and bigger each year,” said parade-goer Kristina Penwarden.
The festival wrapped up at the City Roots farm included live music from more than 20 local bands, local food trucks, and vendors.
Organizers say The Lagniappe 5K run was on a hiatus this year but is slated to return next year.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.