Gamecocks roll on Sunday, clinch series win over Clemson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team pounded Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park, 14-3.
With the win, the Gamecocks clinched the three-game, three-city series for the first time since 2014. Home runs from Luke Berryhill and TJ Hopkins and 6-2/3 innings of strong pitching from Reid Morgan carried South Carolina to the series-clinching win.
Berryhill went 3 for 4 with two homers, a double and five RBI. Hopkins, who was named as the Gamecocks MVP for the series, went 4 for 5 with a home run, double and four RBI. Hopkins also won the award in 2017.
Morgan (2-0) gave up eight eights, three runs (two earned) and had five strikeouts. The junior college transfer has not walked a batter over 20-2/3 innings of work this season.
Clemson jumped out to 1-0 lead in the first inning before Hopkins hit a 2-run double. Three batters later, Berryhill poked a 3-run shot over the leftfield wall. South Carolina tacked on six more unanswered runs, five of which were added in the fourth. The Gamecock sluggers each had 2-run homers in the inning.
The South Carolina baseball team returns to action with midweek games against The Citadel (Tuesday) and Gardner-Webb (Wednesday). Both games, which were originally scheduled to at start at 7 p.m., are now set to begin at 4 p.m.
