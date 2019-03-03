FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms today, then much colder weather

Today is an Alert Day! A strong cold front will move through the Midlands today, giving way to strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll likely see weather conditions going down hill late this afternoon through the evening with heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Power outages are possible. We could see up to an inch of rain in a few communities today. Stay alert! The heaviest of the rain moves farther to our east before midnight, but some lingering showers are in the forecast late tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today and tonight. Highs will be in the low 70s.