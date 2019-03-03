FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning issued for Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Most of the Midlands is under a Slight Risk of Severe Weather on Sunday - that’s why it’s an ALERT DAY. We’re tracking strong to severe storms in the area late Sunday afternoon through the evening.
The biggest threats: damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
Tornado warning were issued for Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Lexington, and Lee Counties through out the day.
Richland County is still under a tornado warning.
As of 7 p.m. 7,261 power outages have been reported state wide.
4,566 of those outages are in Lexington County. 1,739 customers with out power in Edgefield County.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Sunday is an Alert Day.
- Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for severe weather today.
- A cold front will push heavy rain and thunderstorms through the Midlands, mainly by late afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 100%. Gusty winds are likely at times. We cannot rule out isolated tornadoes. Highs in the low 70s.
- A lingering sprinkle is possible Monday. Clouds will also linger. Highs in the 50s.
- Even colder weather moves in this week. Highs will drop into the 40s Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Today is an Alert Day! A strong cold front will move through the Midlands today, giving way to strong to severe thunderstorms.
We’ll likely see weather conditions going down hill late this afternoon through the evening with heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Power outages are possible. We could see up to an inch of rain in a few communities today.
Stay alert! The heaviest of the rain moves farther to our east before midnight, but some lingering showers are in the forecast late tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today and tonight. Highs will be in the low 70s.
A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible early Monday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see a few clouds lingering around and some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Then, even colder weather will slide into the Midlands. Highs will creep into the mid 50s on Tuesday and down into the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
A few more showers will move back into your forecast by next Friday and Saturday.
- Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Afternoon/Evening Rain and Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph.
- Sunday night: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (50%). Then, gradual clearing. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.
- Monday: Clouds Linger. Early AM Isolated Sprinkle/Shower (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
- Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Weather terms to know ahead of Sunday’s weather:
- Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT.
- Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.
What to do if a tornado is in your area, via Ready.gov: Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip cars, and create deadly flying debris. Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can:
- Happen anytime and anywhere;
- Bring intense winds, over 200 MPH; and
- Look like funnels.
IF YOU ARE UNDER A TORNADO WARNING, FIND SAFE SHELTER RIGHT AWAY
- If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.
- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.
- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
