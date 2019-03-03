FIRST ALERT: Sunday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking heavy rain and strong storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Most of the Midlands is under a Slight Risk of Severe Weather on Sunday - that’s why it’s an ALERT DAY. We’re still tracking strong to severe storms in the area late Sunday afternoon through the evening.
The big threats: damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Sunday is an Alert Day, for strong showers and storms associated with a strong front that will cross the area.
First Alert Weather Story:
Sunday is an ALERT DAY, a strong cold front will approach from the west, the front will pick up moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and produce strong showers and thunderstorms.
The main threat will be gusty wind and lightning. We are not expecting widespread severe weather but in isolated storm may reach severe limits.
The timing of the strongest storms - 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. A few of the showers will linger into early Monday morning but clearing is expected by the morning commute.
Temperatures will plummet behind this system.We will start out in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday morning with daytime highs around 50. Winter is still here.
Rain chances will go up again by Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why Sunday is an Alert Day. Rain will be likely (90%). In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Again, most of this activity will occur in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies before the rain arrives. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Gusty winds will also be a threat with any storms that develop.
Showers are possible early Monday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Then, even colder weather will slide into the Midlands. Highs will creep into the lower 50s on Tuesday and down into the mid 40s by Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
- Alert Day Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (90%). Storms possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.
- Monday: Clouds Linger. Early Isolated Shower (20%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
- Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.