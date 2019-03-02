WATCH LIVE: Navy holding commissioning ceremony for USS Charleston into its fleet

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The sixth ship named for the Holy City officially joins the U.S. Navy fleet Saturday morning when the USS Charleston is commissioned Saturday morning.
The commissioning ceremony for the Navy’s newest Independence variant littoral combat ship will happen at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Columbus Street Terminal.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the commissioning ceremony’s main address while Charlotte Riley, wife of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, is the ship’s sponsor.
The ceremony will be highlighted by a time-honored Navy tradition when she gives the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life," according to the Navy’s website.
On Thursday morning during a behind the scenes tour, the ship’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Christopher Brusca said the 3,200-ton ship was built in Mobile, AL, is 421 feet long and 103 feet wide.
“The littoral combat ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines, and swarming small craft," according to a release from the Navy.
The ships are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.
Once commissioned, the USS Charleston will be used as a mine warfare ship which can detect and destroy mines.
USS Charleston will be based at Naval Base San Diego but will be deployed near South America, Singapore and the South China Sea.
“Commissioning ceremonies are rooted in centuries of naval history and tradition. It has been a pleasure to lead the USS Charleston Commissioning Committee and to work with members of our armed forces as we bring Charleston’s sixth namesake ship into active duty,” Navy League Charleston President Patrick Keaveny said.
There are no more tickets left for Saturday’s commissioning ceremony but it will be streamed online at the following website: http://www.navy.mil/ah_online/live/ah-live.asp.
The link will become active at approximately 9:55 a.m., five minutes prior to the start of the ceremony.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.