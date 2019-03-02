Tiger bats heat up to even rivalry series with Gamecocks

GREENVILLE, SC (TigerNet) - A trend of recent history repeating continued in the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry series Saturday.
Friday, South Carolina captured the opener for a fourth-straight season. No. 14 Clemson returned the favor with a fourth-straight win at the neutral site Fluor Field, 11-5, on Saturday. The Tigers look to stay to the script on Sunday in Columbia going for a fifth-straight series win over the Gamecocks at noon in Founders Park.
After getting caught looking six times in 14 strikeouts Friday, Monte Lee’s Tigers (8-2) returned to form Saturday by power hitting and aggressiveness on the basepaths.
