“The sheriff’s job is to save lives,” attorney says Sheriff Lott needs to offer protection at nightclubs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott says places like Faces Lounge and Kandyland are operating off of blood money.
“When we know a place is breeding violence and people are dying,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in an interview back in January. “We should be able to shut them down.”
But Todd Rutherford, the attorney working with the family who runs these nightclubs says, the sheriff isn’t doing his due diligence to protect the citizens.
“There are accusations regarding the improper use of their business license,” Rep. Todd Rutherford said. “These are not criminal charges, these are just whether they are doing things that are in concert with the license they are given. The determination of that is not up to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, it’s up to zoning, business license. The sheriff’s job is to save lives, and that is obviously not going on.”
Rutherford says operating outside of your business license is a county council issue, not an issue of legality for the sheriff department to withhold his deputies.
He believes that if the businesses are asking to hire off-duty deputies to help build a police presence at these locations, the sheriff shouldn’t block that.
“He should simply start off by doing his job first,” Rutherford said. “They have a license to do business, and until that license is taken by the county, the sheriff is not in a position to deny protection to the citizens who want to frequent those businesses.”
Jason Sanders is a nightlife consultant in Columbia, and he says these nightclubs need protection from the Sheriff’s department not blame.
“For him to have such a powerful and executive power, I think it’s unnecessary and unfair to businesses that maybe he doesn’t like or doesn’t agree with,” Sanders said. “From the business owners that I’ve met and dealt with and spoke to, they would like to work with the sheriff’s department and the communities to help combat this crime. It’s out of control.”
Those working with these nightclubs say we shouldn’t put licenses over lives.
“We’re burying way too many people here in Richland County,” Sanders said.
At the beginning of the year, we pulled numbers from the sheriff’s department recently that showed the number of incident reports from Kandyland and Faces Lounge.
Faces Lounge had 55 calls over the past three years. Kandyland had 28 calls over the course of about six months.
