Orangeburg deputies arrest 2 men after finding drugs in vehicle

Officials were notified by a motorist around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after stopping to help the two men who appeared to need help after their vehicle broke down near Highways 4 and 400. The driver said the men were left behind when one pulled out a weapon. Deputies later arrived to find the two men who seemed to be changing the tire on their vehicle. After the men agreed to allow deputies to search the car, authorities found illegal narcotics in a bag inside the vehicle.