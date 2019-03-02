Orangeburg deputies arrest 2 men after finding drugs in vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two men have been arrested on drug charges by Orangeburg County deputies after a motorist reported a man with a gun.
Tanner Scott, 18, and William Crosby, 40, were both charged with one count of trafficking meth, one count of trafficking heroin, and possession of ecstasy.
Officials were notified by a motorist around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after stopping to help the two men who appeared to need help after their vehicle broke down near Highways 4 and 400. The driver said the men were left behind when one pulled out a weapon. Deputies later arrived to find the two men who seemed to be changing the tire on their vehicle. After the men agreed to allow deputies to search the car, authorities found illegal narcotics in a bag inside the vehicle.
Bond was set at $30,000 for each man.
