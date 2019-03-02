Gas leak evacuates several businesses on Main Street in Newberry

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A gas leak on Main Street in Newberry has caused the road to be shut down.
The leak has also caused several businesses to be evacuated.
Newberry Fire Department, Newberry Police Department, Newberry Rescue Squad, Newberry County Hazmat, Friendly Fire Department, and Clinton Newberry Natural Gas are on the scene assessing the situation.
Main Street and Heritage Drive are expected to remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.
