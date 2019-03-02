Freshmen arms prevail as Gamecocks power past Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - The South Carolina baseball freshmen didn’t have any problem being successful in their first road environment, and they did so in a rivalry series in front of nearly 6,000 fans. Three freshman pitchers combined to throw 6 1/3 innings allowing only one run to take down No. 23 Clemson 5-4 on Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Right-hander Brett Kerry was dominant in his 3 1/3 innings of work to pick up his second save of the season. He overpowered a Clemson lineup with his fastball and paced the Gamecocks (8-1) to a series-opening win against the Tigers (7-2) for the fourth straight season.
“You learned they can do it on the big stage,” second-year head coach Kingston said of his freshmen. “A lot of guys can’t do it when the lights aren’t this bright. There were a lot of freshmen out there tonight, and they all had great poise and great command. They got a lot of important outs.”
The bullpen was pressed into action early as sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski left the game with one out in the third inning with a foot injury. Kingston said preliminary indications is that it’s a broken left foot, but he has not yet had X-rays to confirm the injury.
So with one out and two runners on base in the third inning, freshman Wesley Sweatt entered the game. He gave up an RBI single to Michael Green, but then got an inning-ending double play ball to keep his team on top 5-3.
The Gamecocks were able to stake that early lead in comeback fashion putting up five runs in the second inning off of Clemson starter Brooks Crawford. Andrew Eyster tied the game with a two-run home run, and he was followed up five hitters later when TJ Hopkins drove the first pitch he saw deep over the left field wall
“Those young freshmen pitchers in the bullpen were tremendous,” Kingston said. “And our power was the difference in that game. They can swing the bats pretty well, too, so the big home runs from Hopkins and Eyster were the difference.”
The home run for Hopkins was his third of the year, tied for second-most on the team. It also gave him 10 RBIs for the season.
“They got me with an inside fastball up and in, and I figured they’d come back with it,” Hopkins said. “They did, and I didn’t miss it.”
The home runs erased a 2-0 deficit from the first inning when Mlodzinski allowed a two-run home run to Tigers three-hole hitter Grayson Byrd.
“There’s no panic in this team,” Kingston said. “This team plays 27 outs whether we get ahead or fall behind. That’s what this team is.”
South Carolina’s bats went quiet the rest of the game, but the freshmen arms from the bullpen held the Clemson hitters down as well. Redshirt freshman Cam Tringali started the fifth inning and registered five outs of scoreless relief giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
“They’ve earned that trust,” Kingston said. “They’ve pitched very well this year. You know what, you’re going to have to win big games at some point with those guys, so might as well do it now.”
With a runner on first base and two outs in the sixth, Kerry was called in to replace Tringali. He got one of the top players in the ACC, junior Logan Davidson, to ground out and end the inning.
Kerry allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, but picked up two strikeouts. Then, he struck out the side in the eighth. The freshman was visibly pumped leaving the mound.
“I was so hype,” Kerry said. “I’m just happy all my guys were there and were getting hype with me. We’re still in this, trying to win, and it was ecstatic.”
He allowed a one-out single, but struck out Byrd and freshman phenom Davis Sharpe to end the game.
Eyster and Hopkins landed the big hits in the second inning to put the Gamecocks on top, but a trio of freshmen made sure their first trip to Doug Kingsmore Stadium was a victorious one.
