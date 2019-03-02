FIRST ALERT: Sunday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking heavy rain and strong storms

Rain chances will go up again by Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why Sunday is an Alert Day. Rain will be likely (90%). In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Again, most of this activity will occur in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies before the rain arrives. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Gusty winds will also be a threat with any storms that develop.