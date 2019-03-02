FIRST ALERT: Sunday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking heavy rain and strong storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your weekend will not be a complete washout. However, plan for some heavy rain and storms Sunday. In fact, Sunday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a chance of showers and areas of dense fog Friday night. Lows in the 50s.
· Your weekend will not be a complete washout, but best rain chances arrive Sunday.
· Saturday features only an isolated shower or two (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will push some heavy rain and thunderstorms through the Midlands, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 90%. Gusty winds are likely at times. Highs in the low 70s.
· Much colder weather moves in early/mid next week. Highs will drop into the 40s Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Friday night, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible early. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of dense fog. Be careful on the roads. Lows will be in the low 50s.
On Saturday, we’ll see low clouds and dense fog early in the day. Then, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday, but your day will not be a washout at all. For now, rain chances are around 20%. Most of us will see dry conditions. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Rain chances will go up again by Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why Sunday is an Alert Day. Rain will be likely (90%). In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Again, most of this activity will occur in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies before the rain arrives. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Gusty winds will also be a threat with any storms that develop.
Showers are possible early Monday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Then, even colder weather will slide into the Midlands. Highs will creep into the lower 50s on Tuesday and down into the mid 40s by Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Dense Fog. Chance of Showers (30%). Low temperatures in the low 50s. Winds: SW/W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Morning Fog. Then, Clouds and Sun. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Alert Day Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (90%). Storms possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Clouds Linger. Early Isolated Shower (20%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Even Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
