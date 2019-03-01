Woman says Orangeburg cemetery never ordered her mother’s grave marker, company won’t offer refund

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - One woman said a memorial site in Orangeburg has only caused her family more pain after mishandling her mother’s cemetery arrangements.
“She doesn’t deserve this,” Angela Smith said of her mother. “She doesn’t deserve this at all.”
Smith said Belleville Memorial Gardens was supposed to be a place of peace and remembrance, but the cemetery is instead just adding to their grief.
“We lost our rock, our glue, our everything, and we just wanted everything to be done right,” Smith said. “I don’t want to come out to her grave and find this little placard where she’s buried.”
Smith’s mother passed away on December 19, 2018, and the family had the funeral four days later. Smith said they paid Cemetery Equity Solutions in full to try and quickly put everything behind them. Cemetery Equity Solutions is the company runs Belleville Memorial and, two months after her passing, Smith’s mother’s plot is still covered in dirt. The marker the family ordered doesn’t exist.
Smith said the company lost the design her family worked on and never even called to let them know.
“I’m simply asking that they refund the money that was paid for the marker that was never ordered,” Smith said. “It wasn’t like they ordered and there was a mistake on it. They never even ordered the marker.”
Smith received from Cemetery Equity Solutions saying, “Please forgive us, but that design order form may have been misfiled. I’m not sure. We don’t know where it went.”
After she spoke with representatives, Smith said she was told she wouldn’t be refunded for that marker and that the company wanted her family to re-do their design from scratch.
“I was not willing to sit down with them to re-order a marker with them to take a chance of this happening again,” Smith said. “That is just totally unacceptable.”
Now, Smith said she’s fighting to make sure her mother’s name is honored properly.
“Until they give my mother what she deserves, until she has a proper final resting place, I’m going to be here,” she said.
WIS reached out to Cemetery Equity Solutions, but a representative from teh company declined to comment.
Smith told us she worked in funeral services for 12 years and knows that this is no way to treat a grieving family.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.