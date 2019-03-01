Sumter School District to appeal fiscal emergency declaration from State Superintendent

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Members of the Sumter School District Board voted 7-2 to appeal State Superintendent Molly Spearman’s declaration of a fiscal emergency for the district.
Spearman sent a letter to the district indicating that the state would have more direct oversight of the financial matters including visits and inspections.
Now that the district will look to appeal, they will have 60 days to come up with a plan to address budget concerns in the district.
Earlier this month, the Sumter School District board opted to reopen Mayewood Middle School. Because of that, Spearman requested justification from the board for the move. She did not receive that justification.
Currently, the school board is in executive session.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.