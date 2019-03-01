RCSD: Man arrested for attempted murder after striking 36-year-old victim in head with axe

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man for attempted murder after he struck a person in the head with an axe.
Alex Riley, 45, was wanted for striking a 36-year-old man with an axe after being told to leave a party in the 6600 block of Forest Avenue on Feb. 23. Riley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Riley turned himself in on Feb. 28 and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
