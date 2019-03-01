‘No pressure, no fear’ for Gamecocks heading into Palmetto Series vs. Clemson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you ask South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston, there’s no greater rivalry in college baseball than South Carolina and Clemson.
The two teams have played dating back to 1899 and, historically, the series favors the Tigers. In fact, the Gamecocks have not won a series against Clemson since 2016. Being able to come away with wins over your rival is always sweet, but it isn’t always easy. Still, the Gamecocks believe there’s no pressure on them heading into the Palmetto Series.
“Pressure is how you define it,” said Kingston. “I think pressure is having to feed your family. I think pressure is dealing with health issues. I think pressure is bigger things in this world. We’re playing baseball. It’s a great series. It’s a tremendous opportunity and we’re going to try to win it. That’s it. No more. No less. We’re going to try to win it as much as we can but to put it in the same vein and to make these kids feel like there’s a lot of pressure...pressure is the things I just mentioned. This is great. This is a tremendous opportunity and that’s how we’re going to attack it.”
Senior Jacob Olson has played in the Palmetto Series before. With his experience, younger players will lean on him to gain a better understanding of what to expect this weekend.
“I’d tell them, tomorrow night, it’s going to be crazy in Clemson. I promise,” Olson said. “I’d tell them not to let things get under their skin because things are going to be said to them being on the road and you’re going to have to stay focused and stay locked in. When we come back home on Sunday, it’s going to be a home crowd here and just get after it. You’re going to have to embrace the rivalry and embrace the adrenaline and learn how to use it.”
Despite dropping their season opener, the Gamecocks have won
The Palmetto Series kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Both teams will travel to Flour Field on Saturday for the second game of the series. The Gamecocks and Tigers will play the third game at noon at Founders Park.
All of this year’s Palmetto Series games can be seen online.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.