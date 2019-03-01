‘No pressure, no fear’ for Gamecocks heading into Palmetto Series vs. Clemson

“Pressure is how you define it,” said Kingston. “I think pressure is having to feed your family. I think pressure is dealing with health issues. I think pressure is bigger things in this world. We’re playing baseball. It’s a great series. It’s a tremendous opportunity and we’re going to try to win it. That’s it. No more. No less. We’re going to try to win it as much as we can but to put it in the same vein and to make these kids feel like there’s a lot of pressure...pressure is the things I just mentioned. This is great. This is a tremendous opportunity and that’s how we’re going to attack it.”