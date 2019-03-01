Lexington residents to see trash pickup rates increase, provider changes

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Residents living in the unincorporated part of Lexington County will experience trash collection changes, including a raise in rates, in the coming months.
Starting April 1, those living in Lexington County District 1 will have service from Capital Waste. Customers will see a change in curbside collection rate from about $16 a month to more than $26 per month.
For those living in District 5, the new service provider will be Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia starting April 1. Customers will see a change in curbside collection from about $16 per month to $33 per month.
The current fees that were being charged have not increased since 2009. Lexington County oversees the franchise area contracts to keep these costs under control as much as possible, however the increase in equipment costs, employee salaries, fuel and insurance have increased significantly since the present rates were set, officials said.
District 1 (see map) effective April 1, 2019:
• Service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Capital Waste Services
• Household, yard waste and every other week recycling service to be provided
• Customers will see a change in curbside collection rate from $15.95 to $26.45 per month
• Customers will see a change in backdoor collection rate from $30.45 to $40.45 per month
• Capital Waste Services will use customers’ existing household waste and recycling carts which are being purchased by Capital Waste from Advanced Disposal.
• Capital Waste Services will send a postcard with further information to existing customers the week of March 4th on how to sign up for service on their website.
• Collection day will likely change.
• A new service agreement and quarterly invoice (April through June 2019) will be mailed to customers during the week of March 11th.
• District 1 customers with questions can contact Capital Waste Services at their website www.Capwasteservices.com or call them at (803) 814-0040
District 5 (see map) effective April 1, 2019:
• Service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia
• District 5 has been divided into two service areas: Urban and Rural. The urban service area will receive household garbage and yard-waste collection weekly and recycling collection every other week. The rural service area will only receive weekly household garbage collection. Yard waste and recycling collection service is unavailable. Yard Waste and Recyclable materials can be taken to any one of the County’s 11 Collection and Recycling Centers or the Edmund Landfill.
• Customers who wish to subscribe to curbside collection services in the urban service area (north of Edmund Highway, Gator Road and Glenn Road) will see a change in curbside collection from $15.95 to $33.00 per month. Backdoor collection rates will change from $30.45 to $66.00 per month.
• Customers who wish to subscribe to curbside collection services in the rural service area (south of Edmund Highway, Gator Road and Glenn Road) will see a change in curbside collection from $15.95 to $33.00 per month. Backdoor collection rates will change from $30.45 to $66.00 per month.
• Collection day is likely to be changed and services in the Urban area (household, yard waste and recycling) will be collected on different days of the week. Household waste on either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Recycling every other week on Thursday and Yard Waste on Friday.
• Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia will be providing customers with new household waste and/or recycling carts. Advanced Disposal will be collecting their carts the last week of their service in March.
• Existing customers will receive a letter, collection information and Quarterly Invoices (April to June 2019) on or about March 1 and 2 from Tyler’s Sanitation informing them of the changes and how to sign up for service.
• District 5 customers with questions can contact Tyler’s Sanitation at (803) 626-9000.
