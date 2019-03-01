Health screenings, crisis counseling on the horizon for residents of Allen Benedict Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Physical health screenings and crisis intervention assistance will soon be available to displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court apartments.
The move comes more than six weeks after two men were found dead inside their apartments. The fire department found a presence of natural gas and carbon monoxide in each of the 26 buildings on the property, prompting an evacuation of 411 residents.
The Columbia Housing Authority said next week it plans to unveil a major partnership between several community and health organizations to provide free health screenings and counseling to residents.
"Because it's odorless and colorless, your child may have expressed some symptoms of the flu and you might have thought it was the flu, but it might have been something else," Cynthia Hardy, press secretary for the housing authority, said. "So what we're saying is we want to hear all of those things."
Doctors say prolonged exposure to carbon monoxide fumes can result in heart and neurological problems as well as memory loss.
"Without any treatment, the amount of time it takes for carbon monoxide to get out of your body is much longer than if you have oxygen on so that's why it's so important to get treated quickly," Dr. Kelli Savia of the Lexington Family Practice at White Knoll, said.
The housing authority says of the 411 residents at Allen Benedict Court, 148 are children. Within that population, 49 of them are under the age of 5, another 49 are between the ages of 6-10 and 50 of the children are between the ages of 11 and 18.
Hardy said the initiative will pay close attention to those children, as they are more susceptible to the adverse effects of carbon monoxide poisoning, along with the elderly.
"We want everyone to come and talk to us about any changes they've seen in their children's behavior or health, or their own," Hardy said. "People don't always know what they're looking at and what they're looking for but our health professionals will know if they hear it described so that's what we're trying to get at."
The housing authority is hopeful DHEC will join the initiative. DHEC officials said they are happy to help however they can, but said when the tragedy initially unfolded, the agency offered the housing authority it's WIC Mobile Van to assist with emergency food vouchers for residents. However, DHEC officials said their phone call was never returned.
According to an NBC News investigation, 11 people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning within HUD housing since 2003. The same investigation found HUD does not require carbon monoxide detectors, however, it does mandate all properties comply with state and local laws. In 2016, South Carolina adopted the 2015 International Fire Code, which requires carbon monoxide detectors within units with a fuel-burning appliance.
HUD’s most recent inspection of Allen Benedict Court in 2017 reveals a score of 86 points out of 100. According to the inspection, the property lost points for peeling paint, overgrown vegetation, and clogged drains.
The NBC News investigation found in addition to not requiring carbon monoxide detectors, it does not check to see if they are working properly where they are installed.
