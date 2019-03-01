FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Heavy rain and storms possible Friday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking two First Alert Days in your forecast because of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day. Scattered rain could be heavy at times (60%). An isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Saturday features only an isolated shower or two (20%). Highs in the 60s and low 70s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day. A cold front will push some heavy rain through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 80%. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the 60s.
· Much colder weather moves in early/mid next week. Highs will drop into the 40s Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few showers. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. Be careful on the roads. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Friday is an Alert Day! Our forecast models are suggesting we will see another round of scattered showers. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorms is also possible. Rain chances are around 60%. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Your entire weekend will not be a washout. An isolated shower is possible on Saturday. For now, rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Rain chances will go up again by Sunday as a cold front moves into the Midlands. That’s why Sunday is an Alert Day. Rain will be likely (80%). In fact, some of the rain will be heavy at times. An isolated storm is not out of the question either. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers are possible early Monday morning. Then, much colder weather will trickle into the Midlands. Highs will creep into the upper 50s Monday, the low 50s on Tuesday and down into the mid 40s by Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Areas of Fog. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Good Deal of Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: Variable.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). T’storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
